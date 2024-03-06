TotalEnergies acquires interests in a block in South Africa
Following closing of the transaction, which is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, the French group will hold a 33% interest in the 3B/4B permit and the role of operator, and QatarEnergy will hold a 24% interest.
Located in the prolific Orange Basin, 200 km off the west coast of South Africa, Block 3B/4B covers 17,581 km2. It adjoins the DWOB block, operated by TotalEnergies (50%) alongside QatarEnergy (30%) and Sezigyn (20%).
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction