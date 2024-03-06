TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with its partner QatarEnergy to acquire interests in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa, from Africa Oil South Africa, Azinam and Ricocure.

Following closing of the transaction, which is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, the French group will hold a 33% interest in the 3B/4B permit and the role of operator, and QatarEnergy will hold a 24% interest.

Located in the prolific Orange Basin, 200 km off the west coast of South Africa, Block 3B/4B covers 17,581 km2. It adjoins the DWOB block, operated by TotalEnergies (50%) alongside QatarEnergy (30%) and Sezigyn (20%).

