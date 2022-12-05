TotalEnergies and Air France KLM agree sustainable jet fuel deal

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies and Air
France-KLM have signed a memorandum of understanding
for the supply of so-called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over
a 10-year period starting in 2023, the companies said on Monday.
The fuel will be produced by TotalEnergies at its
biorefineries, the statement said, adding that sustainable
aviation fuel would allow savings of at least 80% of overall
carbon emissions compared with conventional fossil fuels.
Under the deal, TotalEnergies will deliver more than one
million cubic metres (mcm) or 800,000 tonnes of SAF, mainly for
flights leaving from Air France-KLM's home countries France and
the Netherlands.
In October the airline announced two binding contracts with
Neste and DG Fuels for a total volume of 1.6 million
tonnes as it seeks to diversify suppliers to reach its target of
cutting CO2 emissions by 30% from 2019 levels by 2030.
