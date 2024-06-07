(Reuters) - French oil and gas major TotalEnergies said on Friday it had signed a deal with U.S. industrial gases company Air Products and Chemicals for delivery of green hydrogen.

The companies signed a 15-year agreement for the annual supply in Europe of 70,000 tons of green hydrogen starting in 2030, TotalEnergies said in a press release.

Air Products will deliver green hydrogen to TotalEnergies' Northern European refineries, it said.

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri and Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)