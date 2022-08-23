Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  TotalEnergies SE
  News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:19 2022-08-23 am EDT
53.16 EUR   +0.23%
03:07aTOTALENERGIES SE : First Power at Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm
BU
02:39aTotalEnergies and SSE Renewables' Seagreen wind farm up and running
RE
02:16aTOTALENERGIES : First power at Scotland's largest offshore wind farm
PU
Summary 
Summary

TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables' Seagreen wind farm up and running

08/23/2022 | 02:39am EDT
PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies and partner SSE Renewables on Tuesday announced the first power generation from their Seagreen wind farm off the coast of Angus in Scotland.

The $4.3 billion Seagreen project will be Scotland's largest offshore wind farm and the world's deepest fixed-bottom wind farm, said French company TotalEnergies, which is trying to move more into renewable energy and away from its traditional oil and gas businesses.

"This marks a new step in the development of TotalEnergies’ offshore activities capacity. This milestone will contribute directly to our objective of reaching 35 GW of renewable electricity capacity worldwide by 2025," said Vincent Stoquart, TotalEnergies' senior vice president for renewables.

SSE said the Seagreen project will play a significant role in Britain achieving its renewable energy targets.

"The project has already brought several benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and, once completed, Seagreen will make a significant contribution to Scotland and the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets," said Paul Cooley, SSE Renewables' director of offshore wind. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -2.53% 2.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.46% 97.25 Delayed Quote.24.16%
SSE PLC -0.08% 1859 Delayed Quote.12.92%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.26% 53.16 Real-time Quote.18.84%
WTI 0.47% 91.261 Delayed Quote.20.45%
