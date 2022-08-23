TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables' Seagreen wind farm up and running

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies and
partner SSE Renewables on Tuesday announced the first
power generation from their Seagreen wind farm off the coast of
Angus in Scotland.
The $4.3 billion Seagreen project will be Scotland's largest
offshore wind farm and the world's deepest fixed-bottom wind
farm, said French company TotalEnergies, which is trying to move
more into renewable energy and away from its traditional oil and
gas businesses.
"This marks a new step in the development of TotalEnergies’
offshore activities capacity. This milestone will contribute
directly to our objective of reaching 35 GW of renewable
electricity capacity worldwide by 2025," said Vincent Stoquart,
TotalEnergies' senior vice president for renewables.
SSE said the Seagreen project will play a significant role
in Britain achieving its renewable energy targets.
"The project has already brought several benefits to the
local community, the UK supply chain and, once completed,
Seagreen will make a significant contribution to Scotland and
the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets," said Paul Cooley,
SSE Renewables' director of offshore wind.
