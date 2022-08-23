TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables' Seagreen wind farm up and running

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies and partner SSE Renewables on Tuesday announced the first power generation from their Seagreen wind farm off the coast of Angus in Scotland.

The $4.3 billion Seagreen project will be Scotland's largest offshore wind farm and the world's deepest fixed-bottom wind farm, said French company TotalEnergies, which is trying to move more into renewable energy and away from its traditional oil and gas businesses.

"This marks a new step in the development of TotalEnergies’ offshore activities capacity. This milestone will contribute directly to our objective of reaching 35 GW of renewable electricity capacity worldwide by 2025," said Vincent Stoquart, TotalEnergies' senior vice president for renewables.

SSE said the Seagreen project will play a significant role in Britain achieving its renewable energy targets.

"The project has already brought several benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and, once completed, Seagreen will make a significant contribution to Scotland and the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets," said Paul Cooley, SSE Renewables' director of offshore wind. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman)