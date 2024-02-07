TotalEnergies: annual EPS down by a third

TotalEnergies reports adjusted net income for fiscal year 2023 down 36% to $23.2 billion, or $9.40 per share (-33%), and adjusted EBITDA down 30% to $50 billion.



In an uncertain environment, TotalEnergies is relying on its balanced transition strategy combining growth in hydrocarbons, particularly LNG, and electricity to post solid results, in line with its objectives", according to Patrick Pouyanné.



Return on equity was 20% this year, and return on capital employed was 19%, the best among the majors again this year", continues the CEO of the French energy company.



In addition, TotalEnergies confirms its policy of returning more than 40% of cash flow to shareholders by 2024, with an increase in interim dividends of 6.8% to 0.79 euros per share and share buybacks of two billion dollars in the first quarter.



