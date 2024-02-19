TotalEnergies: annual employee shareholding operation
This new reserved capital increase will involve a maximum of 18 million shares, or 0.72% of the share capital, which will be of the same class as existing shares and will carry current dividend rights.
According to the indicative timetable (subject to the CEO's decision), the subscription price will be definitively set on April 25, prior to the opening of the subscription period which will run from April 29 to May 14 (inclusive).
