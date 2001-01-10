PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French energy group TotalEnergies said in a statement that its board had unanimously decided that the renewal of the mandate of CEO Patrick Pouyanné will be proposed to the annual general shareholders in May 2024.

"The Board of Directors considers that it is highly desirable that Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, continues to drive this strategy's deployment at the helm of the Company," it said.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)