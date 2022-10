PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies confirmed on Monday the discovery of oil at the Sepia oil field, around 250 kilometres off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

"The resources confirmed by the Pedunculo well appear to exceed pre-drill expectations and add to the potential for future development of the area," said David Mendelson, a company executive, in a statement. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)