TotalEnergies: cooperation with Bapco Energies in Bahrain
The French group will thus bring to Bapco its global oil and raw materials supply capacity, as well as its refining and trading expertise, with a view to maximizing the value of Bahrain's downstream petroleum sector.
"Beyond oil and petroleum products, we will work to extend this collaboration to other energies, such as LNG and renewable energies," adds TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné.
