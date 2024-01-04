TotalEnergies: evaluation mission for an African program

TotalEnergies announces that it has entrusted Lionel Zinsou with the task of evaluating the land acquisition program carried out in Uganda and Tanzania as part of the Tilenga and EACOP projects, as well as the accompanying socio-economic development initiatives.



As the land acquisition process draws to a close, this mission will assess the procedures implemented, as well as the actions taken to help improve the living conditions of the people affected by these projects.



The report of this mission, led by the former Prime Minister of Benin (2015-16), will be delivered by April 2024, and its conclusions will be shared with the partners of the Tilenga and EACOP (East African Crude Oil Pipeline) projects.



