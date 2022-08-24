Log in
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:56 2022-08-24 am EDT
54.38 EUR   -0.69%
TotalEnergies involved in jet fuel supply to Russian military, says Le Monde

08/24/2022 | 07:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of TotalEnergies in Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies is involved in supplying gas condensate to make jet fuel that may have been used by Russia's military in Ukraine, via the French firm's stake in a venture with Russia's Novatek, Le Monde newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The report https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2022/08/24/comment-le-gaz-de-totalenergies-sert-de-carburant-aux-avions-de-combat-russes-en-ukraine_6138867_3210.html, based on energy market data and compiled with help from activist group Global Witness, said the fuel was produced from gas condensate supplied by Terneftegaz, in which Totalenergies holds 49%.

TotalEnergies said it did not operate any Russian infrastructure that would have supplied the Russian military but acknowledged its holding in Terneftegaz and said all the gas condensate produced by the company was supplied to Novatek.

"Le Monde was able to trace the supply chain from the Termokarstovoye gas field in Siberia to two military air bases (Morozovskaya and Malchevo), each of which houses a squadron of multirole fighter aircraft," the newspaper reported.

Non-governmental organisations have said those two bases have been used to strike targets in Ukraine.

TotalEnergies has faced criticism in the West for not following other Western energy majors in pledging to divest its Russian assets.

"The gas condensates produced by Terneftegaz are sold in full to Novatek," the French company said in its statement, adding: "TotalEnergies reaffirms its strongest condemnation of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine."

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
