TotalEnergies announced on Wednesday the launch of a mobility card designed to enable its customers to recharge their electric vehicles anywhere in France.



The card, dubbed 'Charge+', will give access to a network of 100,000 public charging points throughout France.



Total specifies that its customers with electricity and gas contracts will automatically benefit from a 'premium' status giving them access to discounts and advantages.



These include discounts of up to 15% on charging stations, as well as consolidated monitoring of their electricity consumption at home and on the road.



An initial subscription-free offer, called 'Charge+ Classique', will be aimed more at occasional recharging on the move, while the subscription-based 'Charge+ Confort' offer is intended to meet more frequent recharging needs, with exclusive benefits such as breakdown assistance.



