TotalEnergies: launch of an EV charging card
The card, dubbed 'Charge+', will give access to a network of 100,000 public charging points throughout France.
Total specifies that its customers with electricity and gas contracts will automatically benefit from a 'premium' status giving them access to discounts and advantages.
These include discounts of up to 15% on charging stations, as well as consolidated monitoring of their electricity consumption at home and on the road.
An initial subscription-free offer, called 'Charge+ Classique', will be aimed more at occasional recharging on the move, while the subscription-based 'Charge+ Confort' offer is intended to meet more frequent recharging needs, with exclusive benefits such as breakdown assistance.
