TotalEnergies: lower second-quarter results

July 25, 2024

TotalEnergies reported lower second-quarter results on Thursday, penalized in particular by a decline in its refining and chemicals performances.



Despite a 9% year-on-year rise in the price of Brent crude oil, the Group saw its adjusted net income fall by 9% to 4.7 billion dollars in the quarter just ended, whereas analysts were expecting an average of 4.8 billion.



Net income, group share plunged by 34% to 3.8 billion.



Hydrocarbon production reached 2.441 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 7% year-on-year.



In downstream activities (refining-chemicals and marketing and services), adjusted net operating income fell by 30% to around one billion dollars.



The oil company maintained its targets, including a refinery utilization rate above 85% in the third quarter, for net investments still expected to be between 17 and 18 billion dollars this year.



Total will also propose a second interim dividend for 2024 of 0.79 euros per share, up nearly 7% on 2023, and buy back up to two billion dollars' worth of shares in the third quarter.



At around 9:45 a.m., the share price was down 1.5%, less than the 1.8% decline recorded at the same time by the CAC 40 index.



