TotalEnergies: lower second-quarter results
Despite a 9% year-on-year rise in the price of Brent crude oil, the Group saw its adjusted net income fall by 9% to 4.7 billion dollars in the quarter just ended, whereas analysts were expecting an average of 4.8 billion.
Net income, group share plunged by 34% to 3.8 billion.
Hydrocarbon production reached 2.441 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 7% year-on-year.
In downstream activities (refining-chemicals and marketing and services), adjusted net operating income fell by 30% to around one billion dollars.
The oil company maintained its targets, including a refinery utilization rate above 85% in the third quarter, for net investments still expected to be between 17 and 18 billion dollars this year.
Total will also propose a second interim dividend for 2024 of 0.79 euros per share, up nearly 7% on 2023, and buy back up to two billion dollars' worth of shares in the third quarter.
At around 9:45 a.m., the share price was down 1.5%, less than the 1.8% decline recorded at the same time by the CAC 40 index.
