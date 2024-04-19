TotalEnergies Marketing USA, one of TotalEnergies' U.S. subsidiaries, announced on Friday the signing of a strategic partnership with the OK Petroleum service station chain.

Under the terms of the agreement, the retailer - which has a strong presence in the northeastern U.S. - will market TotalEnergies' range of lubricants as well as some of its specialty fluids.

The partnership covers Quartz motor oils, Rubia truck oils and Nevastane industrial lubricants.

