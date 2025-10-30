On Thursday morning, TotalEnergies reported lower Q3 results, penalized by the decline in Brent and gas prices, a decline that more than offset its production growth, but the energy group also highlighted a reduction in its debt.



With an average Brent price of $69.1 per barrel, compared with $80.3 last year, and a gas price of $5.50, compared with $5.78 a year earlier, adjusted net income fell to $3.98bn, compared with $4.07bn a year ago, a figure broadly in line with consensus estimates.



The second-largest European oil company by market capitalization, behind Shell, nevertheless saw its hydrocarbon production increase by 4% year-on-year to nearly 2.51 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 2.41 million in Q3 2024.



The group highlights that its net debt fell to $24.55bn at the end of the quarter, compared with $25.93bn at the end of June, giving a debt ratio of 17.3%, an improvement of 0.6 percentage point compared with Q2 2025, thanks to the positive contribution of its working capital requirements.



Given this favorable momentum, it states that the debt level at the end of 2025 is expected to be between 15% and 16%.



Its hydrocarbon production in Q4 is expected to be between 2.525 and 2.575 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up more than 4% compared with Q4 2024, thanks to the restart of an LNG project.



The company also confirms that its net investments should be in line with its annual forecast of between $17bn and $17.5bn.



The company adds that it has decided to distribute a third interim dividend of €0.85 per share for the 2025 financial year, up nearly 7.6% compared to 2024, and at the same level as previous interim dividends, to which will be added share buybacks of up to €1.5bn in Q4 2025.



Finally, the highly anticipated initial listing of its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange is scheduled for December 8.



At around 9:30 a.m., TotalEnergies shares were down 1.3%, while the CAC 40 index was down 0.1%.