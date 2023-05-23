Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:15:00 2023-05-23 am EDT
56.34 EUR   +0.75%
05:51aTotalEnergies prepares for Mozambique LNG restart
RE
04:42aNorway April oil, gas output decline
RE
04:40aTotalEnergies Publishes JC.Rufin's Report on Human Rights in Cabo Delgado, Together With the Action Plan Decided by the Mozambique LNG Project Partners
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies prepares for Mozambique LNG restart

05/23/2023 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of TotalEnergies at an electric vehicle fuelling station near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy company TotalEnergies will relaunch its Mozambique LNG project once it has followed the recommendations of a commissioned human rights report that was published on Tuesday, the oil major said.

"At this time there is no date for a restart, although the project partners take note of the report and note the security improvements on the ground," a TotalEnergies spokesperson said.

"An action plan has been decided upon based on the report's conclusions, and this plan will now be implemented."

TotalEnergies holds a leading 26.5% stake in the development, which was halted in 2021 after Islamic State-linked insurgents attacked civilians in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province where the liquefied natural gas project is located.

The commissioned report, prepared by humanitarian action expert Jean-Christophe Rufin, noted that while armed conflict is expected to continue, the danger zones were now located to the south and west of the Mozambique LNG site itself.

The action plan will be overseen by Rufin and includes remunerating displaced families by July, building new houses by the end of summer, improving access to fishing, renegotiating relations with security forces, and creating a foundation to improve local life with a multiannual budget of $200 million.

Energy services group Saipem previously said it had been notified by TotalEnergies to prepare for a gradual restart of the project beginning in July, while TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné said last month that renegotiating costs with local contractors was the last step before a relaunch.

Mozambique LNG was initially expected to deliver its first LNG cargo in 2024, with plans to produce up to 43 million tonnes of gas annually.

The project's other shareholders are are Mozambique's ENH, Japan's Mitsui & Co., Thailand's PTTEP and Indian firms ONGC Videsh, Bharat Petroleum and Oil India Ltd.

(Reporting by America Hernandez, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By America Hernandez


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.44% 366.2 Delayed Quote.9.41%
BRENT OIL -0.21% 76 Delayed Quote.-11.69%
OIL INDIA LIMITED 2.16% 270.5 Delayed Quote.26.97%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.59% 118.7377 Real-time Quote.-39.51%
SAIPEM SPA 1.58% 1.3205 End-of-day quote.17.12%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.77% 56.34 Real-time Quote.-4.65%
WTI -0.29% 72.048 Delayed Quote.-10.80%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
05:51aTotalEnergies prepares for Mozambique LNG restart
RE
04:42aNorway April oil, gas output decline
RE
04:40aTotalEnergies Publishes JC.Rufin's Report on Human Rights in Cabo Delgado, Together Wit..
BU
04:38aAfrica Oil, TotalEnergies to Exit Kenya Project with Tullow Oil
MT
04:20aTotalenergies : publishes JC.Rufin's report on human rights in Cabo Delgado, together with..
PU
02:55aTullow Oil's partners in Kenya licences withdraw from Lokichar oilfield
RE
05/22TotalEnergies Secures Favorable Environmental Impact Assessment for Solar Projects in S..
MT
05/22Totalenergies Se : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
05/22Equinor puts Norwegian Trollvind offshore wind farm on hold
RE
05/22UK’s Helium One Global Reports 61% Surge in Net Helium, Total Gas Resources in Ta..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 215 B - -
Net income 2023 24 708 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,88x
Yield 2023 5,46%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 101 279
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 60,40 $
Average target price 72,93 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.65%147 245
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.51%2 080 516
SHELL PLC2.97%202 576
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED51.82%187 012
EQUINOR ASA-14.77%85 418
PETROBRAS5.18%72 189
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer