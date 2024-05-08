TotalEnergies: production start-up for Eldfisk North

TotalEnergies announces the start of production at the Eldfisk North project in the North Sea, ahead of schedule thanks to effective cooperation between the various partners.



Indeed, when the Norwegian authorities approved the Development and Operating Plan for the Eldfisk North project in December 2022, the start of production was scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.



This is a fine example of a short-cycle project that has been completed safely and ahead of schedule. The Eldfisk North project will enable us to produce additional reserves while benefiting from the production capacity of the existing infrastructure in the Ekofisk area' said Jean-Luc Guiziou Director Exploration & Production Europe.



The project will produce 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at the plateau and uses the available capacity of Eldfisk's facilities for processing and transporting hydrocarbons.



