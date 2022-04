The oil and gas major, which is bolstering its renewable and electricity portfolios, is now planning $3 billion-worth of share buybacks. It had in February said it would buy back $2 billion in shares during the first half of the year.

The company posted an adjusted net income up 32% quarter-on-quarter to $9.0 billion for the first three months of 2022, with a core profit up 22% at $17.4 billion.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Sarah Morland; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)