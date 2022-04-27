Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/27 11:38:33 am EDT
45.13 EUR   +0.84%
02:12pTotalEnergies records $4.1 bln impairment over Arctic LNG 2 project
RE
01:50pRUSSIA : TotalEnergies Records a 4.1 B$ Impairment in Its Q1 2022 Accounts
BU
12:38pChevron, Staatsolie sign production sharing contract for Suriname's Block 7
RE
TotalEnergies records $4.1 bln impairment over Arctic LNG 2 project

04/27/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The TotalEnergies logo sits on the company's headquarter skyscraper in the La Defense business district in Paris

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it had recorded a first-quarter impairment of about $4.1 billion partly related to Arctic LNG 2, a liquefied natural gas development project in the Russian Arctic that has been hit by sanctions against Russia.

The Arctic LNG 2 facility, located on the Gydan peninsula, was expected to start operations in 2023. However, the plans have been under threat following sanctions by Western powers against Russia in response to its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"TotalEnergies has drawn upon the consequences of what has happened. This provision of around $4 billion shows that TotalEnergies is starting to turn the page," said a spokesperson for the French oil and gas company.

The $21 billion Arctic LNG 2 project is key for Russia's plans to raise its share of the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market to 20% by 2035, expanding its annual LNG output to 120 million-140 million tonnes from around 30 million tonnes at present.

Analysts have said Russia will need to rethink its aim of attaining the 20% share target in the wake of European Union sanctions against it over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's Novatek holds a 60% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project, while 10% stakes are held by TotalEnergies, Japan Arctic LNG - a consortium of Mitsui & Co and JOGMEC - and Chinese firms CNPC and CNOOC. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Nicolas Delame; Editing by Chris Reese and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 6.73% 10.46 Delayed Quote.22.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.01% 105.202 Delayed Quote.31.30%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -1.74% 3047 Delayed Quote.13.86%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.06% 343.2438 Real-time Quote.87.08%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.84% 45.13 Real-time Quote.0.28%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.17% 73.25 Delayed Quote.0.12%
WTI 0.12% 101.863 Delayed Quote.30.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 237 B - -
Net income 2022 25 297 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,26x
Yield 2022 6,42%
Capitalization 123 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 92,4%
