TotalEnergies announces the start of construction of a major hybrid renewable energy project in South Africa's Northern Cape province, comprising a 216 MW solar power plant and a 500 MWh battery storage system.
The site will supply renewable electricity to the South African national grid for 20 years, equivalent to more than 400 GWh per year. Under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), it will provide Eskom with 75 MW of production on a continuous basis.
The project is being developed by a consortium comprising TotalEnergies (35%), Hydra Storage Holding (35%) and Reatile Renewables (30%). The project, which closed on December 14, is scheduled to be operational in 2025.
December 15, 2023 at 04:31 am EST
