TotalEnergies SE - Paris-based oil, gas and renewable energy producer - Says production from its second development phase of the Mero field offshore the Santos Basin in Brazil has begun. This includes the Sepetiba floating production, storage and offloading unit, with a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day. The Mero field will reach a production capacity of 410,000 boepd. Mero-3 and Mero-4 are currently under construction, with production start-ups due in 2025. Production is set to total more than 100,000 boepd once at full capacity. TotalEnergies owns a 19.3% operating stake in the field, while Shell PLC subsidiary Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltd also owns 19.3%. Petrobras owns a 38.6% stake, and the remaining shareholders include CNPC, CNOOC Ltd and PPSA. The Mero field is part of the Libra production-sharing contract. Libra is located in the Santos basin, 170 kilometres south of Rio de Janeiro.

Chair & Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne says: "The production start-up of Mero-2 is a new milestone for TotalEnergies in Brazil, a key growth area for the company. With its vast resources and world-class productivity, the Mero development delivers low cost and low emission oil production, in line with the strategy of our company".

Current stock price: EUR61.60

12-month change: up 2.6%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

