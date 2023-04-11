TotalEnergies : rsquo; Cray Valley Affiliate Sells Three Product Lines to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Download the Press Release (PDF)

Paris, April 11, 2023 - TotalEnergies has accepted an offer from Pacific Avenue Capital Partners for the acquisition of three product lines (Wingtack®, PolyBD® and Dymalink®) developed by Cray Valley, its resin production and sales affiliate. The transaction includes four production sites in the United States, the Cray Valley Italy affiliate and the portfolio of customers.

The transaction will allow Cray Valley to focus on its global specialty C4 and pure-monomer resin businesses which will continue to be developed by TotalEnergies. Production of the Ricon®, Krasol® and Cleartack® resins will continue at Carling (France), in accordance with the commitments made when the site was restructured in 2013, Grand Junction (US) and Kralupy (Czech Republic).



***