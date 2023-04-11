Advanced search
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
TotalEnergies says refineries resuming operations as strike wanes

04/11/2023 | 10:17am BST
French riot police officers push back energy workers on strike in front of the TotalEnergies refinery, in Gonfreville-LOrcher

PARIS (Reuters) - The Gonfreville refinery in northern France run by TotalEnergies started returning to operation on Tuesday, the company said, marking the last of its four domestic refineries to restart after a month-long strike.

Workers began a walkout at the TotalEnergies' sites on March 7 during a national protest against the French government's plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, with both operations and deliveries from depot sites affected.

Actions against the pension reform had disrupted the sites previously, but the last month of strike was sustained with little interruption.

The strike at the Donges refinery in the west and La Mede in the south ended on April 7, while the Feyzin refinery in the east began its return to service on April 4.

Petrol stations were not hit as hard during the March strike compared to a similar action in October against the cost of living crisis, when the refinery blockages saw a shortage of at least one product in some 31% of French service stations.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2023
