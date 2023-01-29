Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:12 2023-01-27 am EST
58.62 EUR   +0.19%
07:33aQatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
AQ
07:29aTotalEnergies says well drilling in Lebanon's offshore Block 9 to begin in Q3
RE
06:28aLebanon : QatarEnergy Joins TotalEnergies and Eni on Two Exploration Blocks
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies says well drilling in Lebanon's offshore Block 9 to begin in Q3

01/29/2023 | 07:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIRUT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies is keen to start work on Lebanon's offshore Block 9 "as soon as possible", with assessments to begin early next month and well-drilling to launch in the third quarter of 2023, its CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Sunday.

Pouyanne was speaking in a joint news conference in Beirut after signing a three-way consortium deal with QatarEnergy and Eni to explore oil and gas in two maritime blocks off the coast of Lebanon known as Blocks 4 and 9.

Following months of talks, QatarEnergy has taken a 30% stake in the consortium, leaving TotalEnergies and Eni with 35% each.

Lebanon hopes discoveries will help it reverse a crippling economic crisis that has cost the local currency more than 97% of its value, eroded the country's foreign reserves and caused rolling blackouts across towns and cities.

Pouyanne said a vessel would arrive in Lebanese waters on Feb. 6 to carry out an environmental survey in Block 9, "and we plan to drill during the third quarter of the year".

The CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said the exploration could offer a "big opportunity" for Lebanon as the world was facing a major lack of gas.

"From a geological point of view, I am positive" about a discovery in Lebanon's Block 9, Descalzi told reporters.

"We have to hope and pray that it is a real and material one," he said.

Pouyanne and Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi, also the CEO of QatarEnergy, said they were discussing possible coordination on renewable energy in Lebanon.

Lebanon's first licensing round in 2017 saw a consortium of TotalEnergies, Eni and Russia's Novatek win bids to explore.

Novatek pulled out in September 2022, leaving its stake in the hands of the Lebanese government. The following month, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a landmark agreement brokered by the United States to delineate their long-disputed maritime border.

Block 9 lies adjacent to the newly delineated border with Israel. According to the agreement, if discoveries are made in a field that extends south of that border, they would also be exploited by the consortium on behalf of Lebanon but with a royalties system set up for Israel.

Total and Israel have agreed a separate deal for any revenues generated from there.

Pouyanne said the maritime border agreement had ended the "deadlock" facing exploration activities in Block 9. (Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.57% 86.05 Delayed Quote.1.71%
ENI SPA 0.66% 14.292 Delayed Quote.7.57%
INDUSTRIES QATAR Q.P.S.C. -0.36% 13.83 End-of-day quote.7.96%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.19% 58.62 Real-time Quote.-0.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.23% 70.627 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
WTI 0.00% 79.45 Delayed Quote.0.75%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
07:33aQatar replaces Russian company in Lebanon gas exploration
AQ
07:29aTotalEnergies says well drilling in Lebanon's offshore Block 9 to begin in Q3
RE
06:28aLebanon : QatarEnergy Joins TotalEnergies and Eni on Two Exploration Blocks
BU
01/27Tech gains help TSX add to weekly winning streak
RE
01/27India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
RE
01/27Suncor buying smaller stake in Canada oil sands mine after TotalEnergies challenges dea..
RE
01/27North American Morning Briefing: Inflation Data Eyed; Gl..
DJ
01/27TotalEnergies Group to Install EV Charging Points in Tunisia
AQ
01/27TotalEnergies EP Canada ups stake in Fort Hills oilsands project
AQ
01/27TotalEnergies EP Canada Buying Additional Interest in Fort Hills from Teck Resources Ah..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 B - -
Net income 2022 25 686 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,13x
Yield 2022 6,00%
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 63,63 $
Average target price 71,89 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.05%157 227
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.49%1 927 277
SHELL PLC1.91%204 712
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.65%135 205
EQUINOR ASA-13.72%97 142
PETROBRAS5.02%70 425