TotalEnergies says well drilling in Lebanon's offshore Block 9 to begin in Q3

BEIRUT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies is
keen to start work on Lebanon's offshore Block 9 "as soon as
possible", with assessments to begin early next month and
well-drilling to launch in the third quarter of 2023, its CEO
Patrick Pouyanne said on Sunday.
Pouyanne was speaking in a joint news conference in Beirut
after signing a three-way consortium deal with QatarEnergy and
Eni to explore oil and gas in two maritime blocks off
the coast of Lebanon known as Blocks 4 and 9.
Following months of talks, QatarEnergy has taken a 30% stake
in the consortium, leaving TotalEnergies and Eni with 35% each.
Lebanon hopes discoveries will help it reverse a crippling
economic crisis that has cost the local currency more than 97%
of its value, eroded the country's foreign reserves and caused
rolling blackouts across towns and cities.
Pouyanne said a vessel would arrive in Lebanese waters on
Feb. 6 to carry out an environmental survey in Block 9, "and we
plan to drill during the third quarter of the year".
The CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said the exploration could
offer a "big opportunity" for Lebanon as the world was facing a
major lack of gas.
"From a geological point of view, I am positive" about a
discovery in Lebanon's Block 9, Descalzi told reporters.
"We have to hope and pray that it is a real and material
one," he said.
Pouyanne and Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi, also the
CEO of QatarEnergy, said they were discussing possible
coordination on renewable energy in Lebanon.
Lebanon's first licensing round in 2017 saw a consortium of
TotalEnergies, Eni and Russia's Novatek win bids to explore.
Novatek pulled out in September 2022, leaving its stake in
the hands of the Lebanese government. The following month,
Lebanon and Israel agreed to a landmark agreement brokered by
the United States to delineate their long-disputed maritime
border.
Block 9 lies adjacent to the newly delineated border with
Israel. According to the agreement, if discoveries are made in a
field that extends south of that border, they would also be
exploited by the consortium on behalf of Lebanon but with a
royalties system set up for Israel.
Total and Israel have agreed a separate deal for any
revenues generated from there.
Pouyanne said the maritime border agreement had ended the
"deadlock" facing exploration activities in Block 9.
