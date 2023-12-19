TotalEnergies announces that it has signed a second Renewable Power Purchase Agreement (RPPA) with petrochemical company LyondellBasell, to which it will now supply 275 MWac (358 MW) of green electricity from its Cottonwood Bayou and Brazoria Solar farms in Texas.
Adding to an initial contract signed at the end of 2022, the new CPPA calls for the supply, over 15 years, of 125 MWac (163 MW) from the 325 MW Brazoria plant, located southwest of Houston, scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2025.
Both CPPAs are indexed to market prices through an upside sharing mechanism, under which the companies will share any potential upside related to rising market prices over the life of the contract.
TotalEnergies: second CPPA signed with LyondellBasell
