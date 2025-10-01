TotalEnergies announces the completion of the sale of 50% of a 270 MW wind and solar portfolio in France to an investment fund managed by Eiffel Investment Group.
This transaction values the portfolio at €265m.
Following this transaction, TotalEnergies retains a 50% stake and remains the operator of the assets, purchasing and marketing most of their production.
To achieve its 12% profitability target for its Integrated Power activities, TotalEnergies sells up to 50% of its renewable assets once they reach commercial operation date (COD) and are derisked, enabling the Company to maximize the value of its portfolio and spread its risks, it said.
TotalEnergies sells 50% of a wind and solar portfolio in France.
Published on 10/01/2025 at 01:42 am EDT
TotalEnergies announces the completion of the sale of 50% of a 270 MW wind and solar portfolio in France to an investment fund managed by Eiffel Investment Group.