TotalEnergies announces the completion of the sale of 50% of a 270 MW wind and solar portfolio in France to an investment fund managed by Eiffel Investment Group.

This transaction values the portfolio at €265m.

Following this transaction, TotalEnergies retains a 50% stake and remains the operator of the assets, purchasing and marketing most of their production.

To achieve its 12% profitability target for its Integrated Power activities, TotalEnergies sells up to 50% of its renewable assets once they reach commercial operation date (COD) and are derisked, enabling the Company to maximize the value of its portfolio and spread its risks, it said.