TotalEnergies reports that it has signed an agreement with an insurance fund managed by the investment company KKR for the sale of 50% of a 1.4 GW solar asset portfolio in North America, a transaction that values the portfolio at $1.25bn.



Thanks to these transactions and the bank refinancing currently being finalized, the French energy group will receive a total of $950m at closing.



The transaction involves six solar power plants with a total capacity of 1.3 GW, as well as 41 production facilities for B2B customers totaling 140 MW, mainly in the US. The electricity produced has already been sold or will be marketed by TotalEnergies.



TotalEnergies will retain a 50% stake in these assets, which it will continue to operate after the closing of the transaction, subject to customary conditions.