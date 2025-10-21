On Tuesday, TotalEnergies announced the sale of its sustainable development consulting and services subsidiary GreenFlex to French engineering group Oteis, a move that is part of its strategy to focus on energy production and supply activities.



Under the terms of the agreement, whose financial details have not been disclosed, TotalEnergies is expected to become a major customer of Greenflex, with which it will sign a contract for the production of energy saving certificates.



Oteis explains that it plans to capitalize on GreenFlex's expertise in environmental and social consulting, energy and low-carbon performance, and energy transition financing to create a new benchmark player offering a "comprehensive range of services".



Based in the Paris region, Oteis currently employs over 800 people and has around 30 branches in France and Europe.



The group, which has posted strong growth in recent years, operates in several areas ranging from construction to water and development, as well as infrastructure and industry.