TotalEnergies has announced an agreement to sell part of its stake in the Bifrost CO2 storage project to CarbonVault, a Danish subsidiary of German cement manufacturer Schwenk, which has been welcomed as a partner and future customer in the project.
The French company will now hold a 45% stake in the Bifrost project as operator, alongside CarbonVault (35%) and Nordsøfonden (20%). The transaction's completion is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval.
The Bifrost project, which includes two offshore CO2 storage licenses located approximately 200 kilometers west of the Danish coast, is part of TotalEnergies' portfolio of carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the North Sea.
TotalEnergies sells part of Bifrost project to Denmark
Published on 10/02/2025 at 03:22 am EDT
