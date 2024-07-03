TotalEnergies signs contract with Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB) announced the signing of a contract by TotalEnergies with its joint venture OneSubsea TM for a 13-well subsea production system, including associated equipment and services, as part of the development of the Kaminho project, offshore Angola.



The project will be developed by TotalEnergies and its Block 20/11 partners in two phases for the Cameia and Golfinho discoveries. Together, SLB OneSubsea and TotalEnergies will work to deliver a sustainable project that will enhance production in Angola.



During the first phase of development of the Kaminho project for the Cameia field, SLB OneSubsea will collaborate with TotalEnergies to deploy a subsea production platform with a standardized vertical monobore subsea tree, wellhead and control system.



' Our collaborative contract model allows us to leverage both standardization and highly configurable subsea production platforms, creating greater efficiency and long-term value for this and future projects in Angola and around the world. said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea.





