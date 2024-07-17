TotalEnergies, Daher and ADP Group announce that they have inaugurated a permanent offer of sustainable aviation fuel at Paris-Saclay-Versailles.

This initiative is part of efforts to decarbonize general aviation, reinforced by the installation of infrastructures such as electric recharging stations and electric refuelling vehicles.

This fuel, made from 35% sustainable sources, will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30% compared with fossil fuels.

The partners aim to meet the sector's growing demand for low-carbon footprint solutions, thereby contributing to carbon neutrality targets by 2050.


