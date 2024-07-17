TotalEnergies: sustainable fuel at Paris-Saclay
This initiative is part of efforts to decarbonize general aviation, reinforced by the installation of infrastructures such as electric recharging stations and electric refuelling vehicles.
This fuel, made from 35% sustainable sources, will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30% compared with fossil fuels.
The partners aim to meet the sector's growing demand for low-carbon footprint solutions, thereby contributing to carbon neutrality targets by 2050.
