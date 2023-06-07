TotalEnergies to Double Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production at Grandpuits Site

By Giulia Petroni



TotalEnergies said it is stepping up its production of sustainable aviation fuel and low carbon energies at its site in Grandpuits, France.

The French major said Wednesday it will double the production of SAF, bringing the site to an annual production capacity of 285,000 metric tons. This is in response to the gradual increase in minimum SAF shares mandated by the European Union.

TotalEnergies also said it will build a biomethane production unit with annual capacity of 80 gigawatt hours that will be supplied with organic waste from the Grandpuits biorefinery.

