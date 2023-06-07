Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:13:17 2023-06-07 am EDT
53.98 EUR   -0.66%
04:50aTotalEnergies to Double Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production at Grandpuits Site
DJ
04:47aTotalEnergies Steps up Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production at Grandpuits
BU
04:28aTotalenergies : Steps up Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production at Grandpuits
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies to Double Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production at Grandpuits Site

06/07/2023 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni

TotalEnergies said it is stepping up its production of sustainable aviation fuel and low carbon energies at its site in Grandpuits, France.

The French major said Wednesday it will double the production of SAF, bringing the site to an annual production capacity of 285,000 metric tons. This is in response to the gradual increase in minimum SAF shares mandated by the European Union.

TotalEnergies also said it will build a biomethane production unit with annual capacity of 80 gigawatt hours that will be supplied with organic waste from the Grandpuits biorefinery.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-23 0449ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.66% 53.98 Real-time Quote.-7.35%
WTI 0.37% 71.981 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
04:50aTotalEnergies to Double Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production at Grandpuits Site
DJ
04:47aTotalEnergies Steps up Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production at Grandpuits
BU
04:28aTotalenergies : Steps up Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production at Grandpuits
PU
03:33aTotalEnergies Exploration Vice-President to Drive African Upstream Agenda at African En..
AQ
06/06TotalEnergies Exploration Vice-President to Drive African Upstream Agenda at African En..
AQ
06/06French Bourse Stages Last Minute Recovery to Close Higher Tuesday
MT
06/06Inauguration Of Acc's First Gigafact : A European Mega-Project for Battery Production
AQ
06/06Kazakhstan presses ahead with $16.5 billion claim against oil majors
RE
06/06Report Sheds Light On Mozambique's Troubled Cabo Delgado
AQ
06/06TotalEnergies French Refinery Near Nantes Blocked Due to Strike
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 24 708 M - -
Net Debt 2023 18 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,65x
Yield 2023 5,67%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 101 279
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 58,08 $
Average target price 72,84 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE-7.35%141 601
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.54%2 102 871
SHELL PLC-2.26%192 583
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED50.42%190 382
EQUINOR ASA-14.58%84 448
PETROBRAS12.12%77 607
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer