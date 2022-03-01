Log in
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
TotalEnergies to Implement European Sanctions on Russia; Will No Longer Provide Capital for New Projects

03/01/2022 | 04:52am EST
By Giulia Petroni


TotalEnergies SE said Tuesday that it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia and will implement European sanctions regardless of consequences on its activities in the country.

The French oil-and-gas major said it supports the sanctions put in place by Europe and is currently assessing the effect they will have on its activities.

The company also said it has mobilized to provide fuel to Ukrainian authorities as well as aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

"TotalEnergies condemns Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, which has tragic consequences for the population and threatens Europe," it said.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 0452ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) 1.36% 45.86 Delayed Quote.8.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.76% 101.78 Delayed Quote.32.21%
TOTALENERGIES SE -2.26% 44.455 Real-time Quote.2.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -9.65% 94.202 Delayed Quote.11.96%
WTI 3.07% 98.841 Delayed Quote.25.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 178 B - -
Net income 2021 16 734 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33 026 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,37x
Yield 2021 5,94%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,20 $
Average target price 65,46 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE2.15%132 990
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY16.06%2 213 639
SHELL PLC22.04%202 363
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED20.17%159 351
EQUINOR ASA18.04%101 786
PETROBRAS19.51%89 360