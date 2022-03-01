TotalEnergies to Implement European Sanctions on Russia; Will No Longer Provide Capital for New Projects

By Giulia Petroni

TotalEnergies SE said Tuesday that it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia and will implement European sanctions regardless of consequences on its activities in the country.

The French oil-and-gas major said it supports the sanctions put in place by Europe and is currently assessing the effect they will have on its activities.

The company also said it has mobilized to provide fuel to Ukrainian authorities as well as aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

"TotalEnergies condemns Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, which has tragic consequences for the population and threatens Europe," it said.

