TotalEnergies to Pay Exceptional Bonus Amid French Strikes

By Pierre Bertrand

TotalEnergies SE on Thursday said it will give an exceptional bonus equivalent to one month's salary to all of its employees worldwide.

The move comes as the French oil-and-gas company struggles with strikes affecting the country's fuel depots, causing shortages at French gas stations.

TotalEnergies said the exceptional bonus will be capped for high salaries and will be paid to employees at the companies that TotalEnergies fully owns. The bonus would also be paid to employees of companies more than 50%-owned by TotalEnergies if approved by their respective governance bodies, the company said.

The company said in a meeting with union representatives on Wednesday that it was willing to consider a budget for 2023 wage increases based on 2022 inflation, but that because the General Confederation of Labor union, or CGT, had decided to keep striking, the moment was not yet right to engage in negotiations.

