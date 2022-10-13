Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:54 2022-10-13 am EDT
50.45 EUR   +1.40%
03:47aNorway police responding to "unclear situation" at Nyhamna gas plant
RE
03:33aTotalEnergies to Pay Exceptional Bonus Amid French Strikes
DJ
02:53aFrench Finance Minister Says TotalEnergies Needs to Strike Wage Deal to End Strikes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies to Pay Exceptional Bonus Amid French Strikes

10/13/2022 | 03:33am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


TotalEnergies SE on Thursday said it will give an exceptional bonus equivalent to one month's salary to all of its employees worldwide.

The move comes as the French oil-and-gas company struggles with strikes affecting the country's fuel depots, causing shortages at French gas stations.

TotalEnergies said the exceptional bonus will be capped for high salaries and will be paid to employees at the companies that TotalEnergies fully owns. The bonus would also be paid to employees of companies more than 50%-owned by TotalEnergies if approved by their respective governance bodies, the company said.

The company said in a meeting with union representatives on Wednesday that it was willing to consider a budget for 2023 wage increases based on 2022 inflation, but that because the General Confederation of Labor union, or CGT, had decided to keep striking, the moment was not yet right to engage in negotiations.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 0332ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.60% 92.96 Delayed Quote.22.97%
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.20% 50.45 Real-time Quote.11.48%
WTI 0.48% 87.604 Delayed Quote.17.63%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 266 B - -
Net income 2022 29 427 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,35x
Yield 2022 6,46%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48,27 $
Average target price 63,26 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE11.48%121 946
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.69%2 088 574
SHELL PLC39.91%181 217
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.31%126 844
EQUINOR ASA57.84%110 659
PETROBRAS15.99%87 764