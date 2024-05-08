TotalEnergies is expected to resume production of high density polyethylene (HDPE) at its 230,000 metric ton/year plant in Gonfreville-l'Orcher, northern France, from the end of May, market sources told OPIS Wednesday.

HDPE supply from the plant was disrupted at end of April, sources said.

TotalEnergies' 520,000 mt/year ethylene cracker located at the same site has also faced technical issues, according to the same sources.

Total did not reply to an OPIS request seeking more information.

The Gonfreville-l'Orcher site in the Normandy region is one of TotalEnergies' largest refining and petrochemicals operations in France, according to company data. The cracker in Gonfreville-l'Orcher had a brief outage in February, but then restarted production later the same month, sources told OPIS.

The 247,000 b/d Gonfreville-l'Orcher refinery came back online during the first half of January following the completion of planned maintenance, sources told OPIS at the time. The Gonfreville-l'Orcher refinery has the capacity to process 12 million mt/year of crude oil, according to TotalEnergies.

The Gonfreville-l'Orcher plant refines some 200 products, including gasoline, diesel and plastic granules. Production represents 12% of refining capacity and 11% of France's total plastic output.

