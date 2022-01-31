Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies to Sell Minority Interests in Some UK Fields

01/31/2022 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru

TotalEnergies SE has signed an agreement to sell a 20% interest in Greater Laggan Area fields and in the Shetland Gas Plant in Scotland, along with interests in several nearby exploration licenses to Kistos PLC.

The French energy giant said Monday that the Greater Laggan Area consists of the Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet, Edradour and Glendronach fields, roughly 140 kilometers (87 miles) west of the Shetland Islands at water depths of 300 to 600 meters

The transaction includes a consideration of $125 million and two contingent payments, the first one up to $40 million depending on the gas price in 2022, and a second payment in the event of development of a discovery on an exploration license.

The deal is subject to approval from U.K. authorities, TotalEnergies said.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 0247ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) -0.98% 51.77 Delayed Quote.16.08%
KISTOS PLC 1.48% 411 Delayed Quote.0.73%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.33% 51.38 Real-time Quote.14.81%
WTI 0.13% 87.849 Delayed Quote.15.94%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
02:47aTotalEnergies to Sell Minority Interests in Some UK Fields
DJ
02:18aUK : TotalEnergies sells minority interests in West of Shetland fields
PU
01/30Felix's Total Contracted ARR Rises in H1 FY22; Shares Add 3%
MT
01/28Iraq's oil deal with Total to enter 'execution phase' in Q1 2022 - INA
RE
01/28Adani Total wins licences to build gas sales network in 14 Indian cities
RE
01/28Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor Decarbonization JV Selects Schlumberger Digital Platform
MT
01/28TOTALENERGIES : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/28S.Africa's Massmart sales drop as COVID curbs, civil unrest weigh
RE
01/27Australia's Woodside joins Myanmar retreat, flags profit hit
RE
01/27Berry Global Group, TotalEnergies Sign Recycling Collaboration Deal; Shares Rise Early
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 180 B - -
Net income 2021 15 806 M - -
Net Debt 2021 34 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
Yield 2021 5,40%
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float -
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 57,12 $
Average target price 60,71 $
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE14.81%149 095
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.77%1 979 117
SHELL PLC18.05%193 779
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.39%138 345
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-4.19%99 640
EQUINOR ASA5.34%89 221