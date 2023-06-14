TotalEnergies to buy $219 mln stake in LNG developer NextDecade

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies will
buy a 17.5% stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas developer
NextDecade for $219 million, the French group said on
Wednesday, as part of a broader deal to enable the Texas
company's Rio Grande LNG export project to proceed.
NextDecade added it had entered into framework agreements
with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and TotalEnergies to
facilitate the final investment decision (FID) for the Rio
Grande LNG project (RGLNG).
"We are delighted to join forces with NextDecade and GIP on
the development of this new U.S. LNG project, for which
TotalEnergies will leverage its extensive experience in LNG and
technical expertise in major industrial project development,"
said TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.
"Our involvement in this project will add 5.4 million tons
per year of LNG to our global portfolio, strengthening our
ability to ensure Europe's security of gas supply, and to
provide our Asian customers with an alternative fuel to coal
that emits half its CO2 emissions," he added.
NextDecade has been developing its Rio Grande LNG export
plant on a 984-acre site in south Texas for several years. The
project is designed to produce up to 27 million tons per annum
(MTPA) of LNG.
NextDecade has deals to supply LNG to Japan's Itochu
, oil majors Shell and Exxon Mobil,
France's ENGIE and China's ENN, among others. In
2021, it announced plans to add a carbon sequestration component
to the project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
