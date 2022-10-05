Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-05 am EDT
51.87 EUR   +1.09%
01:24pTotalEnergies to continue shipping Russian LNG as long as no EU sanctions -CEO
RE
12:29pTotalEnergies to continue shipping Russian LNG as long as no EU sanctions -CEO
RE
12:06pWall Street cranks up Exxon's outlook on booming natgas prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies to continue shipping Russian LNG as long as no EU sanctions -CEO

10/05/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French energy giant TotalEnergies will continue to ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia as long as there are no European sanctions on the fuel, the company's Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to ship LNG from Russia as long as there is no sanctions, or push, from Europe on the gas, because we contribute to the security of supply for Europe. If there are sanctions we will stop immediately." Pouyanne told Energy Intelligence Forum in London. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTALENERGIES SE 1.09% 51.87 Real-time Quote.14.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.35% 60.4 Delayed Quote.-22.58%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
01:24pTotalEnergies to continue shipping Russian LNG as long as no EU sanctions -CEO
RE
12:29pTotalEnergies to continue shipping Russian LNG as long as no EU sanctions -CEO
RE
12:06pWall Street cranks up Exxon's outlook on booming natgas prices
RE
10:02aTotalenergies : Document AMF CP. 2022E864960
PU
09:47aEDF, Engie, TotalEnergies Sign Charter to Aid Companies in Energy Contract Renewals
MT
07:29aSome French fuel stations run dry as refinery strike grinds on
RE
06:44aTOTALENERGIES : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
05:33aQatarEnergy to be the largest LNG trader over next 5-10 years - minister
RE
04:06aFrench Finance Minister: we have total confidence in new board o..
RE
03:59aFrance sees EU power price clawback generating up to 7 bln euros
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 B - -
Net income 2022 29 488 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,59x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 129 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,14 $
Average target price 63,39 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE14.97%129 191
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.61%2 106 181
SHELL PLC44.16%191 870
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-7.20%125 419
EQUINOR ASA56.59%112 290
PETROBRAS10.26%85 132