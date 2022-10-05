TotalEnergies to continue shipping Russian LNG as long as no EU sanctions -CEO

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French energy giant
TotalEnergies will continue to ship liquefied natural
gas (LNG) from Russia as long as there are no European sanctions
on the fuel, the company's Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said
on Wednesday.
"We will continue to ship LNG from Russia as long as there
is no sanctions, or push, from Europe on the gas, because we
contribute to the security of supply for Europe. If there are
sanctions we will stop immediately." Pouyanne told Energy
Intelligence Forum in London.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by David Evans)