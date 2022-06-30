Log in
TotalEnergies to give fuel discounts at French motorways stations
RE
02:14aTotalEnergies announces oil price discounts for motorists in France
RE
02:02aFRANCE : Start of the summer discount of 0.12/litre in all TotalEnergies motorway service stations
PU
TotalEnergies to give fuel discounts at French motorways stations

06/30/2022

06/30/2022 | 02:25am EDT
PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies, under pressure from the French government to do more to help consumers tackle higher energy costs, on Thursday announced discounts on pump prices at French motorway petrol stations.

The French energy group said that it would offer a 0.12 euros-per-litre discount on fuel at motorway service stations in France from July 1 to Aug. 31. This would result in an overall discount at TotalEnergies service stations of 0.30 euros per litre, coming on top of French state discounts of 0.18 euros.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government has been urging TotalEnergies to do more to help people to contend with rising energy bills as prices have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"For several months now, rising energy costs have been pushing up fuel prices and weighing on people’s purchasing power in France, particularly those with the least to spend, for whom a car is indispensable for getting around," TotalEnergies said.

"In response, TotalEnergies is once again making a commitment to its customers in France with this summer discount, which is expected to reach about 17 million people." (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
