TotalEnergies to give fuel discounts at French motorways stations

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies, under
pressure from the French government to do more to help consumers
tackle higher energy costs, on Thursday announced discounts on
pump prices at French motorway petrol stations.
The French energy group said that it would offer a 0.12
euros-per-litre discount on fuel at motorway service stations in
France from July 1 to Aug. 31. This would result in an overall
discount at TotalEnergies service stations of 0.30 euros per
litre, coming on top of French state discounts of 0.18 euros.
French President Emmanuel Macron's government has been
urging TotalEnergies to do more to help people to contend with
rising energy bills as prices have soared since Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
"For several months now, rising energy costs have been
pushing up fuel prices and weighing on people’s purchasing power
in France, particularly those with the least to spend, for whom
a car is indispensable for getting around," TotalEnergies said.
"In response, TotalEnergies is once again making a
commitment to its customers in France with this summer discount,
which is expected to reach about 17 million people."
