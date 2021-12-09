TotalEnergies to trade renewable energy certificates in Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies said on Thursday it will register, verify and trade renewable energy certificates (RECs) generated by its solar assets on a trading platform owned by Asian exchange T-RECs.ai.

The move is expected to generate additional revenue for Renewables Distributed Generation for Asia (TRDG), wholly owned by TotalEnergies to develop solar assets across Asia, the company said in a statement.

T-RECs.ai will verify and register renewable energy generated by TotalEnergies' solar power plants as RECs on global registry APX TIGR. The certificates will then be traded on the T-RECs.ai's platform and sold to companies seeking to offset carbon emissions from operations powered by fossil fuels. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)