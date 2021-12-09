Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies to trade renewable energy certificates in Asia

12/09/2021 | 12:30am EST
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies said on Thursday it will register, verify and trade renewable energy certificates (RECs) generated by its solar assets on a trading platform owned by Asian exchange T-RECs.ai.

The move is expected to generate additional revenue for Renewables Distributed Generation for Asia (TRDG), wholly owned by TotalEnergies to develop solar assets across Asia, the company said in a statement.

T-RECs.ai will verify and register renewable energy generated by TotalEnergies' solar power plants as RECs on global registry APX TIGR. The certificates will then be traded on the T-RECs.ai's platform and sold to companies seeking to offset carbon emissions from operations powered by fossil fuels. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 188 B - -
Net income 2021 15 383 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,78x
Yield 2021 6,20%
Capitalization 132 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 105 476
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 50,17 $
Average target price 59,23 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE25.30%130 454
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.14%1 867 441
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC36.64%171 844
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED47.92%135 658
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM58.50%109 438
EQUINOR ASA65.30%86 033