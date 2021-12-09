TotalEnergies to trade renewable energy certificates in Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies said on
Thursday it will register, verify and trade renewable energy
certificates (RECs) generated by its solar assets on a trading
platform owned by Asian exchange T-RECs.ai.
The move is expected to generate additional revenue for
Renewables Distributed Generation for Asia (TRDG), wholly owned
by TotalEnergies to develop solar assets across Asia, the
company said in a statement.
T-RECs.ai will verify and register renewable energy
generated by TotalEnergies' solar power plants as RECs on global
registry APX TIGR. The certificates will then be traded on the
T-RECs.ai's platform and sold to companies seeking to offset
carbon emissions from operations powered by fossil fuels.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)