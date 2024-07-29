TotalEnergies: withdrawal from an offshore block in South Africa
TotalEnergies entered this block in 2013, making two gas discoveries that could not be converted into commercial development due to difficulties in developing and valorizing these discoveries on the South African market.
The French energy giant adds that it has also decided to withdraw from offshore exploration block 5/6/7, in which its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP South Africa holds a 40% interest.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction