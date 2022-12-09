Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:23 2022-12-09 am EST
55.94 EUR   -1.53%
04:15aTotalEnergies Flags $3.7 Billion Impairment in Q4 on Writing Down Novatek Stake
MT
04:04aTotalEnergies to Book $3.7 Billion Impairment on Novatek Stake, Withdraws Directors
DJ
03:50aTotalEnergies writes down Novatek stake for $3.7 bln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TotalEnergies writes down Novatek stake for $3.7 bln

12/09/2022 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) -

French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies said on Friday it was withdrawing its two members from Novatek's board and would take a $3.7 billion hit in its fourth-quarter accounts for the write-down of its stake in the Russian company.

Unlike London-based rivals BP and Shell, TotalEnergies has held on to several investments in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine, and faced criticism for doing so.

Among its Russian investments are a 19.4% stake in gas producer Novatek and minority holdings in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG.

"In view of the European sanctions in force since the beginning of the war, the two directors representing TotalEnergies on the board of directors of Novatek are led to abstain from voting in meetings of the board of directors of this company, in particular on financial matters," a statement from the company said.

"Under these circumstances, the board of directors of TotalEnergies has decided to withdraw the representatives of the company from the board of PAO Novatek with immediate effect."

It said it would also "no longer equity account for its 19.4% stake in Novatek", which in turn will result in TotalEnergies recording an impairment of approximately $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.26% 76.27 Delayed Quote.2.29%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.97% 273.9114 Real-time Quote.45.92%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.57% 55.94 Real-time Quote.27.29%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.25% 62.33 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
WTI -0.57% 71.634 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
04:15aTotalEnergies Flags $3.7 Billion Impairment in Q4 on Writing Down Novatek Stake
MT
04:04aTotalEnergies to Book $3.7 Billion Impairment on Novatek Stake, Withdraws Directors
DJ
03:50aTotalEnergies writes down Novatek stake for $3.7 bln
RE
03:50aRussia : TotalEnergies Decides to Withdraw Its Directors From Novatek And Will No Longer E..
BU
03:33aRussia : TotalEnergies decides to withdraw its directors from Novatek and will no longer e..
PU
01:07aOML 130 - Group Alleges Plans to Violate Local Content Laws, Inflate Rig Cost
AQ
12/08Fitch Affirms Shell at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
AQ
12/08Fitch Affirms TotalEnergies at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
AQ
12/08NGOs Sue in French Court Over Oil Project in Africa
AQ
12/08TotalEnergies In Talks for Energy Supply Deal with Fortescue for Papua LNG Project
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 259 B - -
Net income 2022 28 099 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,54x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 59,91 $
Average target price 67,60 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE27.29%149 649
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.52%1 857 041
SHELL PLC42.40%198 560
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.58%129 984
EQUINOR ASA52.90%113 975
GAZPROM-42.32%74 360