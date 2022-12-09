TotalEnergies writes down Novatek stake for $3.7 bln

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) -
French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies said on
Friday it was withdrawing its two members from Novatek's board
and would take a $3.7 billion hit in its fourth-quarter accounts
for the write-down of its stake in the Russian company.
Unlike London-based rivals BP and Shell, TotalEnergies has
held on to several investments in Russia after the country
invaded Ukraine, and faced criticism for doing so.
Among its Russian investments are a 19.4% stake in gas
producer Novatek and minority holdings in liquefied
natural gas (LNG) projects Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG.
"In view of the European sanctions in force since the
beginning of the war, the two directors representing
TotalEnergies on the board of directors of Novatek are led to
abstain from voting in meetings of the board of directors of
this company, in particular on financial matters," a statement
from the company said.
"Under these circumstances, the board of directors of
TotalEnergies has decided to withdraw the representatives of the
company from the board of PAO Novatek with immediate effect."
It said it would also "no longer equity account for its
19.4% stake in Novatek", which in turn will result in
TotalEnergies recording an impairment of approximately $3.7
billion in the fourth quarter.
