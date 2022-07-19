U.S. FERC to inspect Freeport LNG facility in Texas Sept 13-15

July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) on Tuesday said that its staff would conduct
an inspection of Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG)
export plant in Texas on Sept. 13-15.
The plant shut on June 8 due to a fire and was expected to
remain out of service until late October, according to past
statements from Freeport LNG.
Federal regulators - FERC and the Department of
Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA) - have said that they would not allow the
facility to return to service until they approve of that
restart.
