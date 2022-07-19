Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-07-19 am EDT
49.10 EUR   +0.94%
01:50pU.S. FERC to inspect Freeport LNG facility in Texas Sept 13-15
RE
09:43aIMF says Russian gas embargo could hit central Europe hard
RE
09:25aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FERC to inspect Freeport LNG facility in Texas Sept 13-15

07/19/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Tuesday said that its staff would conduct an inspection of Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas on Sept. 13-15.

The plant shut on June 8 due to a fire and was expected to remain out of service until late October, according to past statements from Freeport LNG.

Federal regulators - FERC and the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) - have said that they would not allow the facility to return to service until they approve of that restart.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.82% 385.5 Delayed Quote.15.78%
OSAKA GAS COMPANY., LTD. -0.50% 2371 Delayed Quote.25.36%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.93% 335.5183 Real-time Quote.97.91%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.94% 49.1 Real-time Quote.9.00%
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 B - -
Net income 2022 29 799 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 5,98%
Capitalization 127 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,47 $
Average target price 63,97 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE9.00%126 815
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.30%2 255 084
SHELL PLC25.51%179 409
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED4.03%133 368
EQUINOR ASA44.98%108 789
GAZPROM-42.32%81 360