U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first

June 11 (Reuters) - The price of U.S. gasoline averaged more
than $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, data from the
AAA showed, extending a surge in fuel costs that is driving
rising inflation.
The national average price for regular unleaded gas rose to
$5.004 a gallon on June 11 from $4.986 a day earlier, AAA data
showed.
High gasoline prices are a headache for President Joe Biden
and congressional Democrats as they struggle to maintain their
slim control of Congress with midterm elections coming up in
November.
Biden has pulled on numerous levers to try to lower prices,
including a record release of barrels from U.S. strategic
reserves, waivers on rules for producing summer gasoline, and
leaning on major OPEC countries to boost output.
Yet fuel prices have been surging around the world due to a
combination of rebounding demand, sanctions on oil producer
Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and a squeeze on refining
capacity.
DEMAND DESTRUCTION
U.S. road travel, however, has remained relatively strong,
just a couple of percentage points below pre-pandemic levels,
even as prices have risen.
Still, economists expect demand may start to decline if
prices remain above $5 a barrel for a sustained period.
"The $5 level is where we could see very heavy amounts of
gasoline demand destruction," said Reid L'Anson, senior
economist at Kpler.
Adjusting for inflation, the U.S. gasoline average is still
approximately 8% below June 2008 highs around $5.41 a gallon,
according to U.S. Energy Department figures.
Consumer spending has so far remained resilient even with
inflation running at its highest level in more than four
decades, with household balance sheets shored up by pandemic
relief programs and a tight job market that has fueled strong
wage gains, especially for lower-income workers.
Gasoline product supplied, a proxy for demand, was 9.2
million barrels per day last week, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration, broadly in line with five-year
seasonal averages.
The high prices for drivers come as major oil-and-gas
companies post bumper profits. Shell reported a record quarter
in May and Chevron Corp and BP have posted their best numbers in
a decade.
Other majors, including Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies, as
well as U.S. independent shale operators, reported strong
figures that have spurred share repurchases and dividend
investments.
Numerous companies have said they will avoid excessive
investment to boost output due to investors’ desires to hold the
line on spending, rather than respond to $100-plus barrel prices
that have persisted for months.
Refiners have been struggling to rebuild inventories which
have dwindled, especially on the U.S. East Coast, reflecting
exports to Europe where buyers are weaning themselves off of
Russian oil.
Currently, refiners are utilizing about 94% of their
capacity, but overall U.S. refining capacity has fallen, with at
least five oil-processing plants shutting during the pandemic.
That has left the United States structurally short of
refining capacity for the first time in decades, analysts said.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Shivani Tanna; editing by
David Clarke and Jason Neely)