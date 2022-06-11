Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
54.50 EUR   -2.17%
U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first

06/11/2022 | 03:38am EDT
June 11 (Reuters) - The price of U.S. gasoline averaged more than $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, data from the AAA showed, extending a surge in fuel costs that is driving rising inflation.

The national average price for regular unleaded gas rose to $5.004 a gallon on June 11 from $4.986 a day earlier, AAA data showed.

High gasoline prices are a headache for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats as they struggle to maintain their slim control of Congress with midterm elections coming up in November.

Biden has pulled on numerous levers to try to lower prices, including a record release of barrels from U.S. strategic reserves, waivers on rules for producing summer gasoline, and leaning on major OPEC countries to boost output.

Yet fuel prices have been surging around the world due to a combination of rebounding demand, sanctions on oil producer Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and a squeeze on refining capacity.

DEMAND DESTRUCTION

U.S. road travel, however, has remained relatively strong, just a couple of percentage points below pre-pandemic levels, even as prices have risen.

Still, economists expect demand may start to decline if prices remain above $5 a barrel for a sustained period.

"The $5 level is where we could see very heavy amounts of gasoline demand destruction," said Reid L'Anson, senior economist at Kpler.

Adjusting for inflation, the U.S. gasoline average is still approximately 8% below June 2008 highs around $5.41 a gallon, according to U.S. Energy Department figures.

Consumer spending has so far remained resilient even with inflation running at its highest level in more than four decades, with household balance sheets shored up by pandemic relief programs and a tight job market that has fueled strong wage gains, especially for lower-income workers.

Gasoline product supplied, a proxy for demand, was 9.2 million barrels per day last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, broadly in line with five-year seasonal averages.

The high prices for drivers come as major oil-and-gas companies post bumper profits. Shell reported a record quarter in May and Chevron Corp and BP have posted their best numbers in a decade.

Other majors, including Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies, as well as U.S. independent shale operators, reported strong figures that have spurred share repurchases and dividend investments.

Numerous companies have said they will avoid excessive investment to boost output due to investors’ desires to hold the line on spending, rather than respond to $100-plus barrel prices that have persisted for months.

Refiners have been struggling to rebuild inventories which have dwindled, especially on the U.S. East Coast, reflecting exports to Europe where buyers are weaning themselves off of Russian oil.

Currently, refiners are utilizing about 94% of their capacity, but overall U.S. refining capacity has fallen, with at least five oil-processing plants shutting during the pandemic.

That has left the United States structurally short of refining capacity for the first time in decades, analysts said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Shivani Tanna; editing by David Clarke and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.19% 175.4 Delayed Quote.49.47%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.83% 100.46 Delayed Quote.64.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.78% 121.83 Delayed Quote.57.72%
TOTALENERGIES SE -2.17% 54.5 Real-time Quote.22.12%
WTI -0.85% 120.23 Delayed Quote.62.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 263 B - -
Net income 2022 27 950 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,46x
Yield 2022 5,26%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 57,35 $
Average target price 63,85 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE22.12%147 301
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.13%2 379 863
SHELL PLC45.58%227 245
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED25.65%148 287
EQUINOR ASA51.02%121 002
PJSC GAZPROM-9.93%119 631