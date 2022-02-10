Log in
U.S. – Gulf of Mexico: TotalEnergies Withdraws from the North Platte Deep Water Project

02/10/2022
Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), through its affiliate TotalEnergies E&P USA, Inc., announces its decision not to sanction and so to withdraw from the North Platte deepwater project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The decision not to continue with the project was taken as the Company has better opportunities of allocation of its capital within its global portfolio.

TotalEnergies who held a 60% operated interest in North Platte, alongside its joint-interest owner Equinor (40%) has duly notified its partner and the relevant authorities of its immediate withdrawal from the project, and of its resignation as operator which will be effective following a short transition period to ensure an orderly hand-over of operatorship.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies | TotalEnergies | TotalEnergies | TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).


© Business Wire 2022
