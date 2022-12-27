U.S. oil refiners restoring lost output, some outages to run into January

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners on Tuesday were
working feverishly to resume operations at a dozen facilities
knocked offline by a holiday deep freeze, a recovery that in
some cases will stretch into January.
An Arctic blast sent temperatures well below freezing and
led to power, instrumentation and steam losses at facilities
along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The affected plants process about
3.58 million barrels of oil per day, delivering about 20% of
U.S. motor fuels.
Refiners have been running near full capacity with strong
prices for diesel and other fuels. Retail gasoline prices ticked
up along the Gulf Coast this week, but nationwide prices have
not been affected by the temporary outages.
Most of the affected plants suffered minor damage.
Temperatures fell as low as 17 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 8C)
along the Gulf Coast - freezing some instruments and
overwhelming steam and co-generation units at several
facilities, according to people familiar with the matter.
Two Houston-area plants - Motiva Enterprises' Port Arthur
and Petroleos Mexicanos' Deer Park complexes - have restarts
that will take them into the first or second week of January,
according to notices filed with the state and people familiar
with operations. Spokespeople did not reply to requests for
comment.
"We'll be up and running in about two weeks," barring any
startup disruptions, according to one person involved in the
restarts. "This freeze event was a lot lighter than the February
(2021) freeze so I'd expect a quick recovery."
Over the weekend, TotalEnergies began working to regain a
steam and power co-generation unit critical to sustaining
operations at its Port Arthur plant. Exxon Mobil was close to
returning its Beaumont, Texas, plant to full operation on
Tuesday. Spokespeople for the two did not reply to requests for
comment.
LyondellBasell Industries was in the early stages of
resuming production at its Houston refinery, people familiar
with plant operations said. A spokesperson did not reply to a
request for comment.
Marathon Petroleum, which operates the second-largest Gulf
Coast facility after Motiva, aims to get production back by
week's end, the people said. Marathon declined to comment.
Valero Energy, which suffered disruptions at three of its
Texas refineries, did not reply to requests for comment. It was
in the process of restarting its Port Arthur plant over the
weekend, people familiar with the matter said.
