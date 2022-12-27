Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-12-27 am EST
59.63 EUR   +0.71%
02:40pU.S. oil refiners restoring lost output, some outages to run into January
RE
11:42aFrench Stocks Close in the Green Tuesday to Welcome Shortened Trading Week
MT
11:12aTotalEnergies Continues to Restart Texas Refinery After Winter Storm
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. oil refiners restoring lost output, some outages to run into January

12/27/2022 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners on Tuesday were working feverishly to resume operations at a dozen facilities knocked offline by a holiday deep freeze, a recovery that in some cases will stretch into January.

An Arctic blast sent temperatures well below freezing and led to power, instrumentation and steam losses at facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The affected plants process about 3.58 million barrels of oil per day, delivering about 20% of U.S. motor fuels.

Refiners have been running near full capacity with strong prices for diesel and other fuels. Retail gasoline prices ticked up along the Gulf Coast this week, but nationwide prices have not been affected by the temporary outages.

Most of the affected plants suffered minor damage. Temperatures fell as low as 17 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 8C) along the Gulf Coast - freezing some instruments and overwhelming steam and co-generation units at several facilities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Two Houston-area plants - Motiva Enterprises' Port Arthur and Petroleos Mexicanos' Deer Park complexes - have restarts that will take them into the first or second week of January, according to notices filed with the state and people familiar with operations. Spokespeople did not reply to requests for comment.

"We'll be up and running in about two weeks," barring any startup disruptions, according to one person involved in the restarts. "This freeze event was a lot lighter than the February (2021) freeze so I'd expect a quick recovery."

Over the weekend, TotalEnergies began working to regain a steam and power co-generation unit critical to sustaining operations at its Port Arthur plant. Exxon Mobil was close to returning its Beaumont, Texas, plant to full operation on Tuesday. Spokespeople for the two did not reply to requests for comment.

LyondellBasell Industries was in the early stages of resuming production at its Houston refinery, people familiar with plant operations said. A spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

Marathon Petroleum, which operates the second-largest Gulf Coast facility after Motiva, aims to get production back by week's end, the people said. Marathon declined to comment.

Valero Energy, which suffered disruptions at three of its Texas refineries, did not reply to requests for comment. It was in the process of restarting its Port Arthur plant over the weekend, people familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, additional reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.34% 84.79 Delayed Quote.8.47%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.39% 110.19 Delayed Quote.77.61%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. 0.75% 83.75 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.48% 116.82 Delayed Quote.79.90%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.71% 59.63 Real-time Quote.32.67%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 1.64% 126.41 Delayed Quote.65.58%
WTI 0.36% 79.625 Delayed Quote.5.36%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
02:40pU.S. oil refiners restoring lost output, some outages to run into January
RE
11:42aFrench Stocks Close in the Green Tuesday to Welcome Shortened Trading Week
MT
11:12aTotalEnergies Continues to Restart Texas Refinery After Winter Storm
MT
11:10aTotalEnergies Resuming Texas Refinery After Winter Storm Elliott
MT
10:25aTotalEnergies restarting Port Arthur, Texas refinery after winter storm -sources
RE
05:06aTotalEnergies Unveils Joshua Cheptegei as Brand Ambassador
AQ
04:05aExclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry - sources
RE
01:14aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares gain as metals advance after China eases COVID curbs
RE
12/26Indian shares set to open higher on China demand recovery hopes
RE
12/26TotalEnergies Unit Extends Partnership With Gabon, Signs New Production Sharing Deal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 257 B - -
Net income 2022 28 117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,81x
Yield 2022 6,13%
Capitalization 157 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 62,89 $
Average target price 68,62 $
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE32.67%156 642
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.68%1 835 935
SHELL PLC45.92%200 133
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.44%125 335
EQUINOR ASA54.30%117 072
GAZPROM-42.32%67 660