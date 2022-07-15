UAE, France to agree diesel deal as UAE leader heads to Paris

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - France and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) will sign an accord on Monday whereby the UAE
will guarantee diesel supplies to France, a French presidency
source said as Paris looks to diversify its hydrocarbons
supplies amid the Ukraine war.
The deal coincides with the visit to Paris of UAE President
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MBZ) between July 17-19,
his first overseas state visit since taking over from his
half-brother in May and the first by a UAE leader since 1991.
President Emmanuel Macron has forged a good relationship
with MBZ with investments flowing between both countries, most
recently with France sealing its largest-ever overseas sale of
the Rafale warplane.
"This is a strong and symbolic gesture," the French
presidency official said, describing the visit.
France and other European countries are looking to diversify
their sources of energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, which has seen Russia cut gas supplies to Europe.
Monday's agreement "aims to bring guarantees from the United
Arab Emirates to supply to France quantities of diesel," the
official said.
The two countries would also agree on a global, strategic
energy partnership to identify common projects in sectors such
as hydrogen, renewable and nuclear energy in their respective
countries and elsewhere, the official said, adding a climate
fund would also be established.
A new Franco-Emirati business council would also be launched
and headed up by TotalEnergies chief Patrick Pouyanne, he said.
Speaking to reporters, MBZ's diplomatic adviser, Anwar
Gargash, told reporters that Abu Dhabi wanted to deepen its
economic and cultural ties with Paris focusing on technology and
future energies, but that oil remained vital given the current
geo-strategical outlook.
"Our oil has traditionally been sold to the Far East. I
think right now there is more interest in our oil in Europe ...
so other than that our interest with France is in sustainable
and future energy," he said.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Jonathan Oatis)