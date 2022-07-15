Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  16:38 15/07/2022 BST
47.54 EUR   +3.14%
05:36pUAE, France to agree diesel deal as UAE leader heads to Paris
RE
03:23pTotalEnergies - Second Quarter 2022, Main Indicators
AQ
02:10pTOTALENERGIES : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UAE, France to agree diesel deal as UAE leader heads to Paris

07/15/2022 | 05:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will sign an accord on Monday whereby the UAE will guarantee diesel supplies to France, a French presidency source said as Paris looks to diversify its hydrocarbons supplies amid the Ukraine war.

The deal coincides with the visit to Paris of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MBZ) between July 17-19, his first overseas state visit since taking over from his half-brother in May and the first by a UAE leader since 1991.

President Emmanuel Macron has forged a good relationship with MBZ with investments flowing between both countries, most recently with France sealing its largest-ever overseas sale of the Rafale warplane.

"This is a strong and symbolic gesture," the French presidency official said, describing the visit.

France and other European countries are looking to diversify their sources of energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has seen Russia cut gas supplies to Europe.

Monday's agreement "aims to bring guarantees from the United Arab Emirates to supply to France quantities of diesel," the official said.

The two countries would also agree on a global, strategic energy partnership to identify common projects in sectors such as hydrogen, renewable and nuclear energy in their respective countries and elsewhere, the official said, adding a climate fund would also be established.

A new Franco-Emirati business council would also be launched and headed up by TotalEnergies chief Patrick Pouyanne, he said.

Speaking to reporters, MBZ's diplomatic adviser, Anwar Gargash, told reporters that Abu Dhabi wanted to deepen its economic and cultural ties with Paris focusing on technology and future energies, but that oil remained vital given the current geo-strategical outlook.

"Our oil has traditionally been sold to the Far East. I think right now there is more interest in our oil in Europe ... so other than that our interest with France is in sustainable and future energy," he said. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 5.96% 10.225 Real-time Quote.3.53%
ENGIE 1.45% 11.032 Real-time Quote.-16.44%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.60% 3.7044 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.94% 101.93 Delayed Quote.27.50%
TOTALENERGIES SE 3.14% 47.535 Real-time Quote.3.27%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.75% 57.25 Delayed Quote.-21.99%
WTI 2.01% 98.619 Delayed Quote.27.22%
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
05:36pUAE, France to agree diesel deal as UAE leader heads to Paris
RE
03:23pTotalEnergies - Second Quarter 2022, Main Indicators
AQ
02:10pTOTALENERGIES : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
12:52pTOTALENERGIES : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
12:13pTOTALENERGIES : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08:13aTOTALENERGIES : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
08:05aTOTALENERGIES : Second Quarter 2022: Main Indicators
BU
07/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, JPMorgan, Netflix, Bayer, American Airlines...
07/14European ADRs Tumble Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
07/13TotalEnergies, Deutsche ReGas In Talks for LNG Import Deal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 270 B - 229 B
Net income 2022 29 722 M - 25 184 M
Net Debt 2022 21 322 M - 18 066 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,06x
Yield 2022 6,46%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B 100 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 46,15 $
Average target price 64,69 $
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE3.27%118 301
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.38%2 123 519
SHELL PLC19.63%167 860
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.15%130 948
EQUINOR ASA36.43%100 258
PJSC GAZPROM-42.32%78 658