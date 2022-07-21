Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:05 2022-07-21 am EDT
49.23 EUR   +0.05%
02:51aUNITED STATES : TotalEnergies Announces the Start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur
BU
02:44aUNITED STATES : TotalEnergies announces the start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur
PU
07/20Algeria, TotalEnergies Signed a New Production Sharing Contract with Sonatrach in the Berkine Basin
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United States: TotalEnergies Announces the Start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur

07/21/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Regulatory News:

Bayport Polymers LLC (“Baystar”), a 50/50 joint venture (JV) between TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Borealis, today announces the start-up of commercial operations of a new ethane cracker with an annual production capacity of one million tons of ethylene.

This almost $2 billion project built on the site of and operated by the TotalEnergies Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, represents 14 million hours worked with more than 2,500 workers at peak construction.

The ethylene produced by the cracker will be used as feedstock to supply Baystar's existing polyethylene (PE) units, as well as a new Borstar® technology polyethylene unit currently under construction in Bayport, Texas.

“After significant investments in U.S. LNG and renewable electricity in 2022, the start-up of this new cracker is another milestone strengthening TotalEnergies’ presence in the United States. This investment is in perfect alignment with our strategy to develop petrochemicals at our integrated platforms. At Port Arthur we take advantage of the abundance of ethane in the U.S.,” said Bernard Pinatel, President, Refining & Chemicals, TotalEnergies.

The Baystar JV is the translation of the growth ambitions of TotalEnergies and Borealis in the United States. It includes:

  • The Baystar site in Bayport, Texas with a 400,000 ton-per-year PE capacity.
  • The one million ton-per-year ethane cracker at the TotalEnergies Port Arthur Refinery, which now has successfully started operations.
  • The under-construction 625,000 metric ton-per-year PE unit in Bayport, using the Borealis proprietary Borstar® technology to deliver a broad range of products to help meet the growing global demand for plastic products.

***

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

***

@TotalEnergies l TotalEnergies l TotalEnergies l TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms “TotalEnergies”, “TotalEnergies company” or “Company” in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies’ financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
02:51aUNITED STATES : TotalEnergies Announces the Start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur
BU
02:44aUNITED STATES : TotalEnergies announces the start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur
PU
07/20Algeria, TotalEnergies Signed a New Production Sharing Contract with Sonatrach in the B..
AQ
07/20Papua New Guinea, TotalEnergies Announces New Milestone towards Papua LNG Development
AQ
07/20SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Retreat Premarket Wednesday
MT
07/20TotalEnergies Definitively Withdraws from Myanmar
MT
07/20TotalEnergies Closes Operations In Myanmar Amid EU Sanctions
MT
07/20TotalEnergies Definitively Pulls Out of Myanmar
DJ
07/20TotalEnergies Has Definitively Withdrawn from Myanmar
BU
07/20French company TotalEnergies definitely withdraws from Myanmar
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 267 B - -
Net income 2022 30 050 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,35x
Yield 2022 5,89%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,20 $
Average target price 63,85 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE10.02%128 706
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.53%2 269 304
SHELL PLC25.63%179 619
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED4.61%134 611
EQUINOR ASA44.04%109 608
PJSC GAZPROM-42.32%83 044