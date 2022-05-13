Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. TotalEnergies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTE   FR0000120271

TOTALENERGIES SE

(TTE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/13 03:35:03 am EDT
50.47 EUR   +2.23%
02:58aUNITED STATES : TotalEnergies Wins Maritime Lease to Develop a 1 GW Offshore Wind Farm off North Carolina's Coast
BU
01:55aTOTALENERGIES : From Neutral to Buy by Berenberg
MD
05/11TotalEnergies Wins $160 Million Offshore Wind Lease In US
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United States: TotalEnergies Wins Maritime Lease to Develop a 1 GW Offshore Wind Farm off North Carolina's Coast

05/13/2022 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has been named a winner by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management of maritime lease area OCS-A 0545 in the United States, as part of the Carolina Long Bay auction held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

This bid for the development of an offshore wind farm in the Carolina Long Bay area offshore North Carolina was won for a consideration of US$ 160 million by TotalEnergies.

Located 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) from the coast, the lease covers a 120 square nautical miles area (222 square kilometers) that will generate a capacity of more than 1 GW, enough to provide power to more than 300,000 homes. The project is expected to come online by 2030.

This announcement follows the award in February 2022 of a lease to develop a 3 GW wind farm off the coast of New York and New Jersey, United States.

“Being awarded this lease, our second offshore wind project in the U.S., demonstrates the strength of our commitment to the country and to our transformation in a multi energy Company. This project adds to our portfolio of more than 10 GW gross capacity of renewable projects in operation, in construction and in development in the U.S. It is one more step towards our objective of reaching 100 GW of renewable electricity generation worldwide by 2030,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

The Carolina Long Bay project is part of the U.S. government's goal to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind in the U.S. by 2030, in response to the climate challenge.

***

TotalEnergies and offshore wind

TotalEnergies is already developing a portfolio of offshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 11 GW, of which 2/3 are bottom-fixed and 1/3 are floating. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen project, Outer Dowsing, Erebus, ScotWind), South Korea (Bada project), Taiwan (Yunlin project), France (Eolmed project) and the United States (New York Bight project, North Carolina project). The Company has also been qualified to participate in competitive tenders in the US, UK and France, and will also participate in tenders in Norway and Poland.

TotalEnergies and renewable electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of 2021, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation capacity is more than 10 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. The terms “Company” or “TotalEnergies company” refer collectively to the company TotalEnergies SE and the companies it controls directly or indirectly. Such terms are used solely for the sake of convenience for purposes of the present communication. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TOTALENERGIES SE
02:58aUNITED STATES : TotalEnergies Wins Maritime Lease to Develop a 1 GW Offshore Wind Farm off..
BU
01:55aTOTALENERGIES : From Neutral to Buy by Berenberg
MD
05/11TotalEnergies Wins $160 Million Offshore Wind Lease In US
MT
05/11Total, Duke win leases at U.S. offshore wind auction
RE
05/11Pakistan LNG awards tender to PetroChina for two June LNG spot cargoes -source
RE
05/11TOTALENERGIES : Gets a Neutral rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
05/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Russian diesel discount offers big margins in two-tier Europe..
RE
05/11TOTALENERGIES : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/11RBC Raises Price Target on TotalEnergies to EUR60 From EUR55, Maintains Sector Perform ..
MT
05/11SUNPOWER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOTALENERGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 263 B - -
Net income 2022 28 348 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,92x
Yield 2022 5,90%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 101 309
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart TOTALENERGIES SE
Duration : Period :
TotalEnergies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTALENERGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 51,41 $
Average target price 62,97 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Vice President-Crude Acquisitions
Marie-Noëlle Séméria Chief Technology Officer
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Lead Independent Director
Patricia Barbizet-Dussart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOTALENERGIES SE10.62%133 174
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.86%2 424 884
SHELL PLC37.19%214 242
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.49%135 053
EQUINOR ASA39.81%109 498
PETROBRAS18.00%89 861