  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Totally plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLY   GB00BYM1JJ00

TOTALLY PLC

(TLY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:54 2022-11-14 am EST
30.30 GBX   -6.05%
10:02aIN BRIEF: Totally eyes efficiency drive amid rampant inflation
AN
05:32aInforma Gains After Raising Revenue, Profit Guidance
DJ
04:58aStrong UK Inflation Data This Week Could Drive Up Gilt Yields
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Totally eyes efficiency drive amid rampant inflation

11/14/2022 | 10:02am EST
Totally PLC - Derby, England based provider of healthcare, corporate fitness and wellbeing services - Pretax profit in the six months to September 30 grows 13% to GBP1.0 million from GBP921,000 a year ago. Revenue climbs 14% to GBP70.3 million from GBP61.6 million. Administrative expenses widen by 2.5% to GBP8.5 million from GBP8.3 million.

"In response to mounting financial pressures, experienced by all businesses within the UK, we continue to seek out and identify new opportunities to drive efficiencies as part of our business-as-usual cost management processes. This includes the close ongoing monitoring of all contracts held to ensure these remain viable both financially, and in terms of service delivery requirements," Totally adds.

Totally proposes an unchanged 0.5 pence per share interim dividend.

Looking forward, Chief Executive Officer Wendy Lawrence says: "Despite the recognised uncertainties that once again come with the winter period, we remain confident that the business is well-positioned, to continue to support the NHS through this ongoing challenge and the board remains confident that results for the full financial year will be in-line with consensus market expectations."

Current stock price: 30.30 pence, down 6.1% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 12%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 140 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2023 3,70 M 4,35 M 4,35 M
Net cash 2023 8,00 M 9,41 M 9,41 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 60,4 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 579
Free-Float 81,8%
Managers and Directors
Wendy Jayne Lawrence Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lisa Barter-Ng Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Robert Holt Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Rhys Bourne Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Greig Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
