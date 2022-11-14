IN BRIEF: Totally eyes efficiency drive amid rampant inflation

Totally PLC - Derby, England based provider of healthcare, corporate fitness and wellbeing services - Pretax profit in the six months to September 30 grows 13% to GBP1.0 million from GBP921,000 a year ago. Revenue climbs 14% to GBP70.3 million from GBP61.6 million. Administrative expenses widen by 2.5% to GBP8.5 million from GBP8.3 million.

"In response to mounting financial pressures, experienced by all businesses within the UK, we continue to seek out and identify new opportunities to drive efficiencies as part of our business-as-usual cost management processes. This includes the close ongoing monitoring of all contracts held to ensure these remain viable both financially, and in terms of service delivery requirements," Totally adds.

Totally proposes an unchanged 0.5 pence per share interim dividend.

Looking forward, Chief Executive Officer Wendy Lawrence says: "Despite the recognised uncertainties that once again come with the winter period, we remain confident that the business is well-positioned, to continue to support the NHS through this ongoing challenge and the board remains confident that results for the full financial year will be in-line with consensus market expectations."

Current stock price: 30.30 pence, down 6.1% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 12%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

